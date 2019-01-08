App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 09:34 AM IST | Source: Reuters

SoftBank to slash planned WeWork investment: Report

The deal will now not include the participation of SoftBank's Vision Fund, which had been a major backer of SoftBank's existing investment in WeWork, the report said, citing two people briefed on the deal.

SoftBank Corp is in talks to invest $2 billion in US shared office space provider WeWork Cos Inc this year, a much lower amount than the $16 billion discussed towards the end of last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Reuters reported in November that loss-making WeWork had secured an additional $3 billion in funding from SoftBank.

 
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 09:25 am

