SoftBank to sell nearly $20 billion worth stake in T-Mobile: Report

SoftBank is reportedly planning to sell two-thirds of its stake in T-Mobile next week in a bid to recover the losses the Japanese tech conglomerate recorded last year. The total value of the transaction, according to CNBC, would be $20 billion.

Several of SoftBank’s investments from its $100 billion Vision Fund posted record losses last year, and the coronavirus pandemic further cost even more. According to CNBC, the Vision Fund posted losses of $18 billion in its May report to investors.

SoftBank told Business Standard that it may sell parts of its stake through private placements or public offerings, adding that there is no assurance a final deal will be reached. T-mobile further confirmed the same with the publication without going into the details.

“These transactions may include one or more of private placements or public offerings; privately negotiated transactions with T-Mobile or one or more stockholders of T-Mobile, including Deutsche Telekom, or third parties,” T-Mobile said in a regulatory filing.

SoftBank is expected to sell part of its 25 percent stake in T-Mobile to Deutsche Telekom AG. It would then sell shares in a secondary offering to other investors and retain a smaller stake itself, the report added. Deutsche Telekom currently holds more than 40 percent of shares in T-Mobile. With Softbank selling some of its shares to the Deutsche Telekom, the latter would become a majority stakeholder in T-Mobile.