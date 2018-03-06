SoftBank to lead fresh round of Rs 3,000 crore funding in Paytm Mall

Japan's SoftBank is in advanced talks with Paytm Mall to lead a new round of funding of Rs 3,000 crore as the e-commerce company is focusing on raising fund to be at par with its rivals, according to a report in The Economic Times.

“The deal with SoftBank is expected to close by the end of the month after which the company will continue to raise more capital,” people familiar with the development told the paper.

SoftBank has already invested in two Indian online retail market — Snapdeal in 2014 and Flipkart in 2017. The move will be another step by SoftBank towards capturing India's e-commerce market as it has infused massive fund of USD 100 billion in the Bangalore-based Flipkart via its Vision Fund, making it the largest shareholder in Flipkart.

Also Read: SoftBank's Vision Fund invests in Flipkart, becomes largest shareholder in the firm

Paytm Mall has been beefing up its fund-raising to take on rivals Flipkart and Amazon. The e-commerce company is also in talks with several other investors like Singapore’s Temasek Holdings and China’s Primavera Capital Group to raise another Rs 1,000 crore, the report said.

The new round of funding may also see fresh investment from Alibaba, which along with SAIF Partners had invested USD 200 million in the company a year ago. Currently, the Jack Ma-led Alibaba group holds over 50 percent stake in Paytm Mall, which is expected to get diluted to a significant minority after this round of funding.

Also Read: Paytm Mall revamps seller platform to focus on quality; delists 85,000 vendors

SoftBank and Paytm Mall COO Amit Sinha declined to comment. Alibaba, Temasek and Primavera did not respond to querries sent on the same.

Investors see Paytm Mall as an opportunity that can be leveraged as the online retail market has consolidated over the past two years.

“I see Paytm Mall as an opportunity to aggregate the large fragmented merchant base/small shopkeepers across India. Large ecommerce players like Flipkart or Amazon marketplaces are largely served by dealers or product manufacturers,” Rutvik Doshi, managing director at venture capital firm Inventus, told the paper.