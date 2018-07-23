SoftBank to launch payments service in Japan in collaboration with Paytm: Report

Moneycontrol News

The service that is to be launched by the end of 2018, will make use of artificial intelligence. The announcement is likely to be made in a few days.



Paytm employees in Tokyo are said to be working on making the service operational, the report added.



Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

SoftBank Corp will soon announce a mobile digital payments service in Japan in collaboration with mobile wallet company Paytm, according to a Bloomberg report

Regulatory changes in Japan expected to be implemented over the next two years could accelerate the shift to digital payments and has drawn interest from scores of players including banks.

Japan’s biggest instant-messaging service, Line Corp.and Mercari Inc., a flea-market app have been making headway into digital payments but a global leader is yet to emerge internationally. Some players such as Paypal Holdings Inc., Ant Financial, Tencent Holdings., and Paytm have managed to expand their footprint, albeit in certain geographies. Others such as Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. also have been unable to gain much market share.



SoftBank is one of Paytm's major investors. One 97 Communications, which owns Paytm, last year received $1.4 billion funding from SoftBank in turn for a 20 percent stake in the company.





The Japanese conglomerate could provide financial services such as lending and insurance to the payments system, the report said. The company is also planning to take the service global.

Paytm is primarily backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son, SoftBank's CEO, invested about $100 billion in several deals. Son is the largest investors in ride-hailing globally, with stakes in Ola, Singapore's Grab, and China’s Didi Chuxing.