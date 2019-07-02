App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

SoftBank pumps in $250 million in Ola Electric Mobility

SoftBank is also the single largest investor in Ola.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ola's electric vehicle arm, Ola Electric Mobility has secured a funding of over Rs 1,725 crore (about $250 million) from SoftBank, according to regulatory documents.

With this latest infusion, Ola Electric Mobility (OEM) has joined the list of unicorns in India that includes names like Flipkart, Zomato, Paytm as well as its parent, Ola.

As per regulatory documents filed with the Registrar of Companies, OEM issued "4,326 fully and compulsorily convertible series B preference shares of face value of Rs 10 each having the rights, privileges and preferences..." to SB Topaz (Cayman) Ltd.

The total amount paid was about Rs 1,725.04 crore, it added.

The allotment was made on July 2 following a special resolution passed by the board members on June 25, the filing showed.

In May, Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata - who is also an investor in Ola - had invested an undisclosed amount in OEM as part of series A funding round.

Also as part of the series A, OEM had announced raising Rs 400 crore led by Tiger Global and Matrix India in March this year.

Ola Electric is currently running several pilots involving charging solutions, battery swapping stations, and deploying vehicles across two, three and four-wheeler segments.

OEM was initially established to enable Ola's electric mobility pilot programme in Nagpur.

In 2018, Ola announced 'Mission: Electric' to bring 1 million electric vehicles on Indian roads by 2021.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 2, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Ola #SoftBank

