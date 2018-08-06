App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

SoftBank profit up 49% on Flipkart, ARM stake sales

SoftBank said it estimates that the sale of Flipkart shares will occur within 24 months of the inception of the investment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group today said its operating profit has jumped over 49 percent in the June quarter, helped by its sale of shares in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart. The company, which registered operating income of 715 billion yen ($6.42 billion) during the quarter, also attributed the growth to sale of the majority of chip designer ARM Holding's Chinese operations.

"(Operating income was) Boosted by valuation gain of Yen 244.9 billion at SoftBank Vision Fund: valuation gain of Yen 164.3 billion ($1.4 billion) was recorded for Flipkart based on the expected sales price, following the sales agreement," SoftBank said in a statement.

It also recorded a "one-time gain of Yen 161.3 billion following Arm's China business becoming an associate from a subsidiary due to the establishment of a joint venture", it added.

SoftBank said it estimates that the sale of Flipkart shares will occur within 24 months of the inception of the investment.

related news

It added that the company has "calculated the deferred tax at 43.68 percent, being the Indian short-term capital gains tax rate expected to apply to the sale of Flipkart shares".

In May this year, SoftBank had decided to sell its about 20 percent stake in Flipkart to US retailer Walmart. The deal is estimated to help SoftBank rake in about $4 billion from the sale.

SoftBank had invested $2.5 billion in Flipkart last year through Vision Fund that is touted to be one of the world's largest private equity fund.

"Investments totaling $27.1 billion to date at SoftBank Vision Fund amounted to fair value of $32.5 billion... Total committed capital of $97.7 billion at SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund," SoftBank said.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 07:25 pm

tags #Business #Flipkart #SoftBank

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.