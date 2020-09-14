172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|softbank-nvidia-arm-deal-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-transaction-5834841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last 2 days left! Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro @ Re. 1 per day and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Softbank-Nvidia-ARM deal | All you need to know about the transaction

Arm licenses its chip designs and technology to companies such as Qualcomm, Apple and Samsung Electronics.

Moneycontrol News

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Corp has sold chip designer Arm to US-based Nvidia for $40 billion.

SoftBank acquired the UK-based Arm only four years ago for nearly $32 billion.

Arm licenses its chip designs and technology to companies such as Qualcomm, Apple and Samsung Electronics.

Close

"Arm and NVIDIA share a vision and passion that ubiquitous, energy-efficient computing will help address the world’s most pressing issues from climate change to healthcare, from agriculture to education," said Simon Segars, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Arm.

related news

> Nvidia will pay SoftBank $21.5 billion in shares and $12 billion in cash, including $2 billion on signing.

> Nvidia's statement said SoftBank will retain a 10 percent stake in Arm. According to a Reuters report, SoftBank's investment arm Vision Fund will acquire a stake of between 6.7 percent and 8.1 percent in Nvidia. Vision Funds owns 25 percent of Arm.

> Approvals are required from authorities in the UK, China, the European Union and the US. The transaction could take 18 months to complete.

> Arm's intellectual property will remain registered in the UK, Nvidia said in a statement.

> Nvidia will expand Arm's R&D presence in Cambridge, by creating an artificial intelligence (AI) research and education facility. It will also expand Arm's IP portfolio.

> SoftBank can be paid an additional $5 billion in cash or shares, which is based on Arm's business performance. Arm employees will be paid $1.5 billion in Nvidia shares.
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 01:53 pm

tags #SoftBank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.