Softbank-Nvidia-ARM deal | All you need to know about the transaction

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Corp has sold chip designer Arm to US-based Nvidia for $40 billion.

SoftBank acquired the UK-based Arm only four years ago for nearly $32 billion.

Arm licenses its chip designs and technology to companies such as Qualcomm, Apple and Samsung Electronics.

"Arm and NVIDIA share a vision and passion that ubiquitous, energy-efficient computing will help address the world’s most pressing issues from climate change to healthcare, from agriculture to education," said Simon Segars, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Arm.

> Nvidia will pay SoftBank $21.5 billion in shares and $12 billion in cash, including $2 billion on signing.

> Nvidia's statement said SoftBank will retain a 10 percent stake in Arm. According to a Reuters report, SoftBank's investment arm Vision Fund will acquire a stake of between 6.7 percent and 8.1 percent in Nvidia. Vision Funds owns 25 percent of Arm.

> Approvals are required from authorities in the UK, China, the European Union and the US. The transaction could take 18 months to complete.

> Arm's intellectual property will remain registered in the UK, Nvidia said in a statement.

> Nvidia will expand Arm's R&D presence in Cambridge, by creating an artificial intelligence (AI) research and education facility. It will also expand Arm's IP portfolio.

> SoftBank can be paid an additional $5 billion in cash or shares, which is based on Arm's business performance. Arm employees will be paid $1.5 billion in Nvidia shares.