SoftBank may scrap plan to buy $3 billion WeWork stock: Report

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Corp has told WeWork shareholders that it may pull out of an agreement to buy stock worth $3 billion, according to a Bloomberg report.

SoftBank said it was reconsidering the agreement due to several government inquiries into New York-based WeWork, including those from US attorneys and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the report added.

The report cited a message sent by SoftBank to WeWork shareholders.

The stock purchase agreement was a part of the plan to rescue WeWork, which has been struggling after its failed initial public offering (IPO). SoftBank already invested $1.5 billion in October 2019 to help the office space startup.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Spokespersons for SoftBank and WeWork parent company We Co declined to comment when approached by Bloomberg.

Executives at SoftBank have been considering modifying the stock purchase agreement since November 2019, the report added.

A separate report by CNBC said SoftBank would still issue $5 billion in debt to WeWork.

SoftBank's tender offer expires on April 1, the report said. As per the offer, SoftBank was supposed to do a share swap for WeWork’s joint ventures.

WeWork faced a hit not only from its failed IPO but also from the coronavirus outbreak. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced several people across the people to work from home, hurting the co-working spaces business.