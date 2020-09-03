SoftBank may bid for TikTok's India assets, eyes local partners: Report

SoftBank Group may emerge as a bidder for TikTok's India operations as the Japanese conglomerate scouts for local partners, according to a Bloomberg report. The company has reportedly been in talks with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

SoftBank also has a stake in ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The Chinese video-sharing app, along with 58 other apps, had been banned in India earlier this year. The move came soon after the June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, where 20 army personnel were killed in action.

The company has been facing restrictions and similar uncertainty over future operations in several other countries, including the US, as a result of which it has been looking to sell its various regional operations.

It had been reported last month that Microsoft Corporation was in the running to secure a deal to buy all of TikTok's global businesses, including its India operations. In the US, TikTok faces a September 15 deadline to either complete sale of its operations to Microsoft or face a ban in the country.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd., which publishes moneycontrol.com.

ByteDance had been looking to pick a buyer for TikTok's US assets in order to seal a deal by mid-September and comply with President Donald Trump's order to divest them, after US officials raised concerns over the safety of the personal data of US citizens handled by TikTok. Trump last month issued executive orders banning any transactions with Chinese players ByteDance and Tencent, with the administration calling the Chinese apps 'untrusted' and referred to them as 'significant threats'.