Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 07:53 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Softbank launches $5 billion fund to invest in LatAm tech firms

'Latin America presents significant opportunities for SoftBank Group, and the Vision Fund will have the ability to co-invest alongside the SoftBank Innovation Fund.'

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Japan's Softbank Group Corp said on Thursday it had launched a new $5 billion innovation fund to invest in technology companies in Latin America.

Softbank, which already has a $100 billion investment vehicle known as Softbank Vision Fund, has made sizeable investments in ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc, shared office provider WeWork, food delivery startup DoorDash and dog walking app Wag.

"Latin America presents significant opportunities for SoftBank Group, and the Vision Fund will have the ability to co-invest alongside the SoftBank Innovation Fund," executive officer of SoftBank Investment Advisers Rajeev Misra said.

 
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 07:48 pm

tags #Business #SoftBank Group Corp #World News

