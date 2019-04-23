App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 07:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

SoftBank investing in Jio as Mukesh Ambani deleverages business

Both Reliance and SoftBank spokespersons declined to comment on the matter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
SoftBank Corp | 222.2 million shares | The Japanese conglomerate has invested in the company through its investment arm Vision Fund. (Image: Reuters)
SoftBank Corp | 222.2 million shares | The Japanese conglomerate has invested in the company through its investment arm Vision Fund. (Image: Reuters)
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Japan's Softbank is reportedly looking to make a $2-3 billion investment in India's fastest-growing telecom firm Reliance Jio as billionaire Mukesh Ambani looks to deleverage business by selling stakes.

This comes on the back of reports of Saudi giant Aramco in discussions to buy a 25 per cent stake in Reliance Industries' refining and petrochemical business for $10-15 billion.

"Softbank has long been seen as a potential investor in Jio," JPMorgan said in a research report. "For the past 2 years, our conversations with investors have highlighted expectations of Softbank investing in Jio and hence the news flow is not surprising."

It, however, remains to be seen how much money does Softbank actually put in, what the implied equity valuation is and if the e-commerce venture is included in the Jio entity.

related news

It was reported that SoftBank's Vision fund is currently undertaking due diligence to buy a stake in Jio Infocomm, which in September 2016 launched pure play fourth-generation or 4G technology-based telecom services and within a span of two years have become India's third largest telecom company with highest monthly subscriber additions.

Both Reliance and SoftBank spokespersons declined to comment on the matter.

"In our view, for a meaningful de-leveraging, investors would likely want to see an equity inflow of more than $5 billion from a single investor or a combination of investors," JPMorgan said valuing Jio at $50 billion.

It, however, put implied equity value at $25 billion. Reliance Retail was valued at an implied equity value of $35 billion.

"A potentially smaller equity sale, which although would establish a larger equity value of Jio, would not be seen as a meaningful positive, in our view," it said. "We also need to see what the potential stake sale would involve. More importantly, from a stock price perspective, we believe the potential investment would have to be an equity investment in Jio and not in the proposed InviT as that would be a quasi-debt investment."

As of now, Jio is the carriage and content vehicle, while Reliance Retail is the offline retailer. It remains to be seen where the eventual commerce would sit - Jio or Retail, and whether it would be part of any Jio equity stake.

"Overall, we maintain our view that while the earnings environment for the company is deteriorating with downside risks to refining and petchem (petrochemical), stock multiples would keep on moving higher on expectations of potentially large stake sales on higher than current implied equity values for the various businesses," JPMorgan said.

In a separate report, HSBC Global Research said RIL's consolidated adjusted net debt has declined to $33.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 that ended on March 31, from $42.7 billion in third quarter.

This was a result of the restructuring of the telecom operations (Jio) by transferring control of its key assets - fibre and towers - to two separate infrastructure trusts (InvITs) along with Rs 70,000 crore ($10 billion) of external liabilities and part of RIL's investments of Rs 36,600 crore ($5 billion).

"RIL will monetise these investments once external investors bring capital into the InvITs in the coming months. Jio as an anchor tenant will pay rentals for using these assets. In addition, RIL expects a business case beyond Jio's usage as other telecom operators and customers can also lease these assets and can participate in any such upside after the trusts service liabilities of Rs 1,07,000 crore," HSBC said.

It said investors will initially likely regard this restructuring as mainly a financing transaction to offload debt from RIL's balance sheet, considering there is limited clarity on payments by Jio as well as any revenue upside from other customers.

"We think deleveraging will remain a key theme, with more asset sales likely," it said. "Strong earnings momentum, emerging signs of a strong outlook for both the telecom and retail businesses which extend beyond this decade."

Jio has transferred its 70,000 route km of fibre and 17,500 built and underdevelopment towers into two separate subsidiaries - one for the towers and one for the fiber assets.

Control of these subsidiaries is transferred to two separate infrastructure trusts (InvIT) which will be managed by an independent party.

RIL expects certain external investors to bring in capital into these trusts which will be further dropped down into two subsidiaries to refinance liabilities as well as pay for part of its investments into these assets, HSBC said.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance Industries #reliance jio #SoftBank

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Disha Patani ditches the bikini for a T-shirt, gets trolled by fans on ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Vijender Singh boxes his way into the Congress

Exclusive: Deepika Padukone to soon start with second schedule of Chha ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Sunny Deol is the newest entrant to the Bharatiya ...

Early spoiler free reviews of Avengers: Endgame suggest that the film ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Varun Gandhi appeals to Muslim voters after Manek ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Yogi Adityanath claims Rahul Gandhi is actually R ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora make the best out of their London ...

Priyanka Chopra Showers Praise on Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan Enthralle ...

IIT-Bombay Draws Criticism for Calling People Who Vote for BJP 'Stupid ...

Sunny Deol Joins BJP, Wants Another Term For PM Modi

'Casting Director' Who Morphed Women Pics with Mobile App Held

Mass Burial Held For Victims Of Sri Lanka Bombings

E-Buzz: Mohit Chauhan Recreates Bulla Ki Jaana

After #BoycottVistara Began Trending, Vistara Sent Officials to Apolog ...

Footage Captured Suspected Bomber Strolling Into Sri Lankan Church Mom ...

PM Modi Opened Bank Accounts, Congress Will Deposit Rs 72,000 in Them: ...

Supreme Court issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Ra ...

India’s oil bubble — and what lies ahead

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty below 11,600 as bank ...

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

Mirae Asset Focused Fund: All you need to know

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Islamic State fighters carried out explosions t ...

Lack of coherent strategy and celebrity faces joining BJP, Congress li ...

Lack of jobs in Jharkhand's Giridh leads to proliferation of illegal c ...

Shah Rukh Khan claims he's taking a break to introspect before his nex ...

In 7 years, Kisan Credit Card loans more than doubled on the books of ...

Badminton Asia Championships 2019: HS Prannoy, B Sai Praneeth left at ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

OnePlus 7 Pro to be an 'ultra-premium smartphone' with a better displa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.