SoftBank Group all set to merge PayPay and Line Pay apps in Japan

SoftBank's telecom arm plans to fold Line Pay into PayPay, its Yahoo Japan unit and India’s Paytm in April 2022 after securing relevant regulatory approvals.

Moneycontrol News
March 01, 2021 / 04:52 PM IST
Source: AFP

The telecom arm of SofBank Group Corp is planning to combine PayPay and Line Pay apps in Japan, following the successful merger of its Japanese internet business with messaging service owner Line Corp on March 1, reported Bloomberg.

The telecom arm would fold Line Pay into PayPay, backed by SoftBank, its Yahoo Japan unit and India’s Paytm, in April 2022 provided it secures all the relevant regulatory approvals, according to a joint statement from the two payment operators.

SoftBank reaches settlement with former WeWork CEO Neumann

Following the transaction that takes effect on Monday, both SoftBank Corp and Line’s parent Naver Corp will own half of a newly created A Holdings Corp, which controls 65.3 percent of publicly traded Z Holdings Corp. With this, SoftBank’s Yahoo Japan and Line’s operations will come under its umbrella.

PayPay had 36 million users in Japan as of the end of February, while Line Pay had about 39 million. The merger gives PayPay access to over 80 million Japanese users on Line’s messaging service, Bloomberg reported.
