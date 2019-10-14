Softbank could take control of WeWork: Report

Japanese investment firm Softbank could take control of WeWork as part of a financial package to address the company's cash crunch since its botched effort to sell the public its stock, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The deal would further sideline co-founder Adam Neumann, who resigned as chief executive last month but still wields influence over the company because his shares carry higher voting power.

SoftBank, the office-sharing company's biggest investor, is aiming to invest several billion dollars in new equity and debt, The Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.