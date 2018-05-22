App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 22, 2018 10:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

SoftBank confirms selling 'entire stake' in Flipkart to Walmart

Japan's SoftBank has decided to sell its over 20 percent stake in e-commerce major Flipkart to US retailer Walmart for an estimated USD 4 billion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japan's SoftBank has decided to sell its over 20 percent stake in e-commerce major Flipkart to US retailer Walmart for an estimated USD 4 billion. "SoftBank confirms the sale of its entire stake in Flipkart to Walmart," a SoftBank spokesperson said.

While the spokesperson declined to spell out the details of the transaction, the company is estimated to rake in about USD 4 billion from the sale.

The move by SoftBank ends nearly two weeks of suspense over whether the Japanese telecom and Internet powerhouse would exit or stay invested in Flipkart post the deal with Walmart.

Walmart had, on May 9, announced that it will pay about USD 16 billion to buy about 77 percent stake in Flipkart. While significant shareholders in the Bengaluru-based company like Naspers, venture fund Accel Partners and eBay had agreed to sell their shares, SoftBank had not taken a final call.

related news

A statement issued by Walmart on May 9 had identified Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent Holdings Ltd, Tiger Global Management LLC and Microsoft Corp as those who would continue to be investors in Flipkart.

However, SoftBank took more time to arrive at its decision taking into account several factors including the tax that it would have to pay on profits it would earn from such share sale.

SoftBank had invested USD 2.5 billion in Flipkart last year.

Sources familiar with the development said Softbank has taken the final call that is in the best interest of the company and its investors.

On May 9, hours before Walmart was scheduled to announce the Flipkart acquisition, SoftBank chief executive Masayoshi Son told during an investor call on his company's earnings that Walmart had agreed to buy a controlling stake in the Indian e-commerce company.

"Last night, (they) reached a final agreement and it was decided that Flipkart will be sold to America's Walmart," Son had then stated in Tokyo, according to an AFP report.

He had gone on to state that the USD 2.5 billion investment made by the Japanese company through its Vision Fund into Flipkart was worth about USD 4 billion in the latest deal. He had not clarified, at that point, if SoftBank had agreed to sell the stake at such valuations.

South African internet and entertainment firm Naspers, which had invested USD 616 million in Flipkart in August 2012, sold its entire 11.18 percent stake in the company to Walmart for USD 2.2 billion. eBay had said it is selling its stake in Flipkart for about USD 1.1 billion.

While SoftBank is now exiting Flipkart, it continues to be a significant investor in Flipkart's rival Paytm Mall. Reports suggest after the closure of the Flipkart deal, SoftBank could look at pumping in funds into Paytm Mall.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.