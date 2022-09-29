Softbank-backed Udaan starts multiple deliveries per day for pharmacies in six cities

Udaan

Softbank-backed B2B e-commerce firm Udaan has started delivering stocks to pharmacies four times a day across six cities and plans to scale up the service to other places after six to eight months, the company said on Thursday.

The 4X4 delivery service' has been rolled out after a pilot programme and receiving extensive feedback from pharmacies in select cities, which required enhanced delivery capabilities.

During the pilot phase, the business witnessed a 45 per cent rise in orders in the select cities. "As part of the new service offering, Udaan will provide medicine delivery to pharmacies every 4-hour with 4 delivery slot options in a day to order medicines across six cities - Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Pune. Udaan plans to scale the '4X4 delivery service' to more cities and towns in the next 6-8 months," the company said in a statement.

Udaan Business head for Pharma Category Sanjay Sharma said the company will leverage for the convenience and faster delivery of medicines to the pharmacies. "Our Pharma business has evolved massively towards a chemist-centric model over the past 3 years based on the needs of the buyers and pharmacists.

"We believe this industry-first initiative will enable us to cater to the daily needs of pharmacies in a more efficient manner, who in turn will be able to offer quick and better service to their end customers. The 4X4 delivery service has been made possible due to our extensive logistics and distribution network capabilities," Sharma said. Udaan has a network of over 3 million retailers, chemists, Kirana shops, HoReCa, farmers and 25-30,000 sellers across more than 1,200 cities in the country covering more than 12,000 pin codes.