Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 12:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

SoftBank-backed Paytm raises $660 million

The board of One 97 Communications Ltd will allot about 2.6 million shares to the investors, financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler dated December 12 showed.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Indian digital payments startup Paytm's parent has raised nearly $660 million from investors including Alibaba's Alipay, SoftBank's SVF Panther (Cayman) and funds managed by T Rowe Price among others, according to a filing.

This is SoftBank-backed Paytm's second fundraise after the Japanese tech investment giant and other backers such as Ant Financial and T Rowe Price Associates pumped in $1 billion last month, valuing the company at $16 billion.

Close
Paytm did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on the latest funding.

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 11:54 am

tags #Alibaba #Alipay #Business #Companies #PayTm #SoftBank

