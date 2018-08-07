SoftBank-backed Ola to expand operations in the UK

Priyanka Sahay

Moneycontrol News

Six months after foraying into Australia, SoftBank-backed domestic ride hailing firm Ola on Tuesday said it will launch its operations in the United Kingdom in September. It has obtained licences to operate in South Wales and Greater Manchester.

"The UK is a fantastic place to do business and we look forward to providing a responsible, compelling, new service that can help the country meet its ever demanding mobility needs. We look forward to our continued engagement with policymakers and regulators as we expand across the country and build a company embedded in the UK," said Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

Ola will be offering passengers the option of private hired vehicles and black cabs on its platform. Going forward, it plans to add other transport options on its apps as well.

While in India, Ola operates across over 100 cities, in Australia is has set up operations in seven cities. It claims to have registered 40,000 drivers on its app in Australia.

Globally it has over 1 million driver partners who generate around a billion ride every year. The company claims to have 125 million customers across the globe.

It is now inviting private hire vehicles (PHV) and metered taxi drivers in Cardiff, Newport and Vale of Glamorgan to register on Ola for a commission rate of 10 percent for PHVs and 5 percent for metered taxis.

The expansion happens at a time when Ola is in talks to raise USD 1 billion from existing and new investors. It last raised USD 1.1 billion in fresh funding from China's Tencent Holdings and existing investor SoftBank Group.