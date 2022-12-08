 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

SoftBank-backed OfBusiness in talks for a secondary funding round at valuation of $8-9 billion ahead of IPO

Chandra R Srikanth & Nikhil Patwardhan
Dec 08, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST

OfBusiness is raising $50-$100 million from a slew of family offices, who will buy shares from some of the business-to-business (B2B) commerce and lending platform's investors

Asish Mohapatra, OfBusiness co-founder & CEO (Image: Moneycontrol)

SoftBank-backed OfBusiness, which runs an online marketplace for construction materials and financing for small and medium enterprises, is in talks to do a secondary fundraise ahead of its potential IPO (initial public offering) next year, giving some of its existing investors an exit at a valuation of $8-9 billion, according to sources, making it a rare instance of an up round for startups in these difficult times.

OfBusiness is raising $50-$100 million from a slew of family offices, who will buy shares from some of the business-to-business (B2B) commerce and lending platform's investors, people aware of the matter told Moneycontrol.

The round may give an exit to some of OfBusiness' early angel investors and institutional investors, the people added, requesting anonymity.

In secondary fundraises, shares of companies are exchanged among investors. Existing shareholders typically sell their shares to new or other existing investors, resulting in a partial or total exit from the company. In contrast to primary fundraises, secondary share sales do not generate any funds for the company. It also does not issue new stock.

The new investors will come in at a valuation of $8 billion to $9 billion, a nearly 80 percent increase from the company's current valuation of $5 billion, and would serve as a benchmark for the company as it prepares to go public within the next year, the sources added.

OfBusiness has been considering an IPO since December 2021, when it raised $325 million from existing investors Alpha Wave Global, Tiger Global Management, and SoftBank, increasing its valuation to $5 billion from $1.7 billion.