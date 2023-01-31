 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Social service spending decreases to 8.3% of GDP, shows Economic Survey 2023

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 31, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

Government spending on the social services sector, including health and education, went down in 2022-23, with the Centre and states together allocating 8.3 percent of GDP for it in the current fiscal, the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on January 31 said.

The government had earmarked 8.6 percent (BE) of GDP for the sector last year. The spending was then reduced to 8.2 percent (RE) in FY22 and 7.5 percent (RE) in the year before.

Allocation for education remained the same as the last two years’ revised estimate of 2.9 percent.

The health sector was allocated 2.1 percent, a decline of 0.1 percent from last year. The ‘other’ segment, which includes sanitation, labour welfare, housing and urban development, saw an outlay of 3.2 percent (BE) of the GDP, the same as last year’s RE.