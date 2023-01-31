Social service spending decreases to 8.3% of GDP, shows Economic Survey 2023

Government spending on the social services sector, including health and education, went down in 2022-23, with the Centre and states together allocating 8.3 percent of GDP for it in the current fiscal, the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on January 31 said.

The government had earmarked 8.6 percent (BE) of GDP for the sector last year. The spending was then reduced to 8.2 percent (RE) in FY22 and 7.5 percent (RE) in the year before.

Allocation for education remained the same as the last two years’ revised estimate of 2.9 percent.

The health sector was allocated 2.1 percent, a decline of 0.1 percent from last year. The ‘other’ segment, which includes sanitation, labour welfare, housing and urban development, saw an outlay of 3.2 percent (BE) of the GDP, the same as last year’s RE.

"Within the progressive framework of the National Education Policy (NEP), the improvement in basic facilities in schools and the rising availability of teachers is expected to yield dividends which will enrich the nation's growth and development prospects in the decades to come," the Survey said. The social sector expenditure outlay of the Centre and state governments has increased steadily to Rs 21.3 lakh crore in FY23 (BE), with its share in total general government expenditure at 26.6 percent.

Higher education Total enrolment in higher education has increased to nearly 4.1 crore in FY21 from 3.9 crore in FY20. Since FY15, there has been an increase of around 72 lakh in enrolment (21 percent). Female enrolment has increased to 2 crore in FY21 from 1.9 crore in FY20. The Indian higher education system is the laboratory of change for one of the largest young populations in the world, with more than 27 percent of India's population in the 15-29 years age bracket, the Survey said. The number of medical colleges in the country has increased by 261 in the last eight years to 648 and the number of MBBS seats has increased by 44,729 to 96,077. There were 387 medical colleges and 51,348 MBBS seats in 2014. In the last eight years, India has added seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and an equal number of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). There are 23 IITs and 20 IIMs now. The number of universities has increased by 390 since 2014. The total number of universities registered as of end-FY21 was 1,113, and the number of colleges at 43,796.

