    Social service spending decreases to 8.3% of GDP, shows Economic Survey 2023

    Allocation for education remained the same as the last two years’ revised estimate of 2.9 percent

    Abhishek Sahu
    January 31, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST
    Government spending on the social services sector, including health and education, went down in 2022-23, with the Centre and states together allocating 8.3 percent of GDP for it in the current fiscal, the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on January 31 said.

    The government had earmarked 8.6 percent (BE) of GDP for the sector last year. The spending was then reduced to 8.2 percent (RE) in FY22 and 7.5 percent (RE) in the year before.

    The health sector was allocated 2.1 percent, a decline of 0.1 percent from last year. The ‘other’ segment, which includes sanitation, labour welfare, housing and urban development, saw an outlay of 3.2 percent (BE) of the GDP, the same as last year’s RE.