Social sector spending by ultra rich drops despite increase in wealth in FY22: Report

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 11:41 PM IST

Amid the clampdown on foreign funding of non-profits, the report by consulting firm BCG and Dasra said international funding also declined in FY22.

Going forward, the private philanthropic giving in India is estimated to grow at 11 per cent per annum and reach 1.86 lakh crore in FY27, the report said. (Representative Image)

The ultra high networth individuals' (UHNIs) social sector spending declined by 5 per cent in FY22, despite a 9.2 per cent increase in their wealth and the persisting inequities in India, a report said on Thursday.

Giving by the UHNI segment declined to Rs 4,230 crore in FY22, if one were to exclude the contributions of Wipro's Azim Premji, the report said.

Amid the clampdown on foreign funding of non-profits, the report by consulting firm BCG and Dasra said international funding also declined in FY22.

Private foreign giving dipped by about 3 per cent to Rs 15,000 crore in FY22 as compared to the contributions in the year-ago period, the report said, adding that their contribution to overall giving reduced further to 14 per cent as compared to 15 per cent in FY21 and 21 per cent in FY17.