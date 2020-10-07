Social media companies should focus more on internet safety: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella has said social media companies should pay more attention to internet safety.

Nadella said Microsoft would have applied some of its experience in internet safety to ByteDance's video-sharing app TikTok, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"What needs to happen is real reform in social media where internet safety is a top consideration," Nadella was quoted as saying by WSJ. Microsoft recently made an unsuccessful bid to invest in TikTok's US business.

TikTok, which was banned by India in June, has faced increased scrutiny over privacy and safety of user data.

TikTok has previously been accused of privacy violations in the US. In February 2019, it paid $5.9 million to the Federal Trade Commission to settle allegations of collecting information of children.

Microsoft has experience of dealing with such content issues through its Xbox gaming platform, Nadella said.

Nadella is of the view that social media platforms should be better at self-regulation and be prepared for increased regulatory scrutiny.

"Regulation will never come fast enough to overcome some challenges," the Wall Street Journal quoted him as saying. "Any product at scale with unintended consequences will face regulatory scrutiny."

Oracle and Walmart have agreed to invest 12.5 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively, in TikTok Global, which would own the app in the US.

While US President Donald Trump has given the green signal to the deal, Beijing is yet to approve the transaction.