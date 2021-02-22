Social media bans not the answer, says Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said social media should not be partitioned as a "common base" is needed to share thoughts and ideas, even as he didn't seem to approve of life-time bans being handed out by Twitter and Facebook.

Gates told Fox News on February 21 that the former US President Donald Trump said many things about the illegitimacy of the November 2020 Presidential election that were "corrosive", "but the idea that you end up with a lifetime ban - that, it seems like we should discuss".

Twitter permanently suspended Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, citing "risk of further incitement of violence" as the reason for suspending "@realDonaldTrump".

Facebook, too, has suspended Trump from the social media platform after the riot that sent shock waves across the US and the world.

"We don't want to partition and have a social network for one party and another social network," Gates told Fox News. "We want to have a common base where we're exchanging ideas and thoughts."

"There's got to be some way that, between the government and the well-meaning actors, we draw the line, so we keep the open debate without the corrosive parts," Gates said.

In an earlier interview, the billionaire philanthropist said social media companies should allow Trump to return. “I think at some point he probably will be allowed back on and probably should be allowed back on,” he told CNBC.