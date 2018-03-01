Social inclusion is not a priority for Indian corporate houses: Report

The findings of the India Responsible Business Index (IRBI) 2017 has found that there has not been much of a change with regard to responsible business practices in India, especially with regard to social inclusion.

The survey, as seen by Mint, says 75 companies revealed information about policies on equal opportunity practices in recruitment in 2017, as opposed to 77 in 2016.

Only 27 companies displayed a public commitment to diversity on their boards, the report added.

Only 19 companies have disclosed policies regarding provisions for a disabled-friendly workplace, a negligible increase from 18 in 2016.

More companies were transparent about their anti-sexual harassment policies in 2017 than in 2016.

The IRBI 2017 index is a collaborative effort by a group of non-profits —Oxfam India, Corporate Responsibility Watch, Praxis Institute For Participatory Practices and Partners in Change.

The survey assess the top 100 companies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) under various headings, such as non-discrimination at work, respect for employee dignity and human rights, community development, community as stakeholder, and economic and social inclusion of supply chains.

The full report will be published on Tuesday.