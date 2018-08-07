Sobha Q1 net profit up 23.18%

Realty firm Sobha Ltd today reported 23.18 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 52.6 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal on lower expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 47.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

Net sales declined to Rs 610.1 crore during April-June quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal as against Rs 689.1 crore in the year-ago.

However, expenses remained lower at Rs 536.1 crore as against Rs 616.3 crore in the said period, the filing added. Shares of the company rose by 2.67 percent to settle at Rs 495.70 apiece today on the BSE.