Soaring US Inflation ups the heat in MPC’s rate chamber

The US consumer price index rose 9.1% from a year earlier in June in a broad-based advance, the largest gain since the end of 1981, Labor Department data showed on Wednesday.

The soaring US inflation may be the reason for Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das and his colleagues at the monetary policy committee (MPC) to prepare for another immediate rate hike.

That should happen either in the next monetary policy meeting or even before, depending on what the US Federal Reserve’s next rate move will be.

Most experts think the US central bank will hike the federal funds rate by another 75 basis points or more later this month. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

In that scenario, Indian rate-setters will have to think ahead and continue with the recent aggressive rate stance.

The rupee, which is in a free fall, is a worry for India besides persistently high inflation. The rupee is within striking distance of 80 per dollar. At 9.20am, the rupee was trading at a lifetime low of 79.77, down 0.17% from its previous close of 79.64.

The 10-year bond yield rose 4 basis points to 7.38 percent from its previous close of 7.338 percent. In short, nothing looks good at this point for the markets.

The rupee is hurt by huge fund outflows triggered by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Rising US interest rates will trigger another capital flight from emerging markets including India. That’ll put more pressure on the local currency.

For Das and company, high domestic inflation is already a big headache. Retail inflation has breached the 6% upper band of RBI’s comfort zone for two consecutive quarters. Another such quarter will mean MPC will have to explain to Parliament its failure to keep the mandate.

That way, high inflation—both in the US and India—has emerged as the main villain for Indian policymakers. On the other hand, as Moneycontrol wrote on July 13, RBI's desperate catch-up act on inflation may hurt the economy as raising rates too quickly could dampen an early recovery. It's a tightrope walk.