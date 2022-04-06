GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
Subscribe to Notifications
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Business
Soaring Inflation, Mismanaged Debt & Fuel Shortage | Sri Lanka’s Economic Crisis Explained
Moneycontrol Video
Apr 06, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa may have revoked the emergency order but Sri Lanka continues to grapple with rising prices, shortage of essentials and rolling power cuts. Karunya Rao explains the reasons behind Sri Lanka's economic crisis
Moneycontrol Video
TAGS:
#price hike
#Sri Lanka Economic Crisis
#Sri Lanka Inflation
#video
first published: Apr 6, 2022 04:56 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.