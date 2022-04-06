 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Soaring Inflation, Mismanaged Debt & Fuel Shortage | Sri Lanka’s Economic Crisis Explained

Apr 06, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa may have revoked the emergency order but Sri Lanka continues to grapple with rising prices, shortage of essentials and rolling power cuts. Karunya Rao explains the reasons behind Sri Lanka's economic crisis

