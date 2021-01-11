Soaring High: India records highest number of passengers on flights since May

India touched a new milestone on January 10, as it recorded the highest number of passengers onboard flights since they resumed domestic flights in May.

According to Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, this number touched 2,73,845 passengers on 2,179 flights.



2,73,845 passengers on 2,179 flights yesterday is a new high since domestic flights resumed on 25 May 2020. This takes us even closer to the Pre-COVID numbers. Flying has emerged as the chosen mode of transport which offers efficiency, safety & predictability. pic.twitter.com/AcJp51RGkN

"This takes us even closer to the Pre-COVID numbers. Flying has emerged as the chosen mode of transport which offers efficiency, safety & predictability," he said in a tweet.

Previously, rating agency ICRA had said that relaxation in aircraft capacity deployment coupled with festive season air travel demand helped recovery in the domestic traffic with passenger volume.

In fact, in November 2020, ICRA had also said that the domestic passenger traffic was close to 50 percent of the domestic air travel demand in November 2019.

The government is also expected to increase the focus on tourism development in India and undertake measures to boost tourism. Focussed efforts to preserve India’s heritage cities, improve visitor experience, and upgrade sanitation and supporting infrastructure would help drive tourism.

As for what's in store for the budget, it is likely that it will look into the prioritisation of Air India which has been facing roadblocks over the last several months, according to Kinjal Shah, Vice President, ICRA.