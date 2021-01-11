MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
EXCLUSIVE :Join ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ on Jan 11 @ 3pm as thought-leaders discuss how to build a new sustainability roadmap
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Soaring High: India records highest number of passengers on flights since May

Previously, rating agency ICRA had said that relaxation in aircraft capacity deployment, coupled with festive season air travel demand helped recovery in the domestic traffic with passenger volume.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST

India touched a new milestone on January 10, as it recorded the highest number of passengers onboard flights since they resumed domestic flights in May.

According to Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, this number touched 2,73,845 passengers on 2,179 flights.

"This takes us even closer to the Pre-COVID numbers. Flying has emerged as the chosen mode of transport which offers efficiency, safety & predictability," he said in a tweet.

Previously, rating agency ICRA had said that relaxation in aircraft capacity deployment coupled with festive season air travel demand helped recovery in the domestic traffic with passenger volume.

In fact, in November 2020, ICRA had also said that the domestic passenger traffic was close to 50 percent of the domestic air travel demand in November 2019.

Close

Related stories

The government is also expected to increase the focus on tourism development in India and undertake measures to boost tourism. Focussed efforts to preserve India’s heritage cities, improve visitor experience, and upgrade sanitation and supporting infrastructure would help drive tourism.

As for what's in store for the budget, it is likely that it will look into the prioritisation of Air India which has been facing roadblocks over the last several months, according to Kinjal Shah, Vice President, ICRA.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #aviation #aviation industry #Flight volumes #flights #Hardeep Singh Puri
first published: Jan 11, 2021 03:40 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.