Snap's India unit profit more than doubles to Rs 6.2 crore in FY22

Snapchat parent Snap Inc's India unit has more than doubled its profits and total revenue for the financial year 2021-22, as the social media firm grew its operations in the country that has emerged as a key user growth market in recent years.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 6.22 crore for the year, registering a 113.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump from 2.91 crore profit a year back, as per its filings with the Registrar of Companies.

Revenue from operations grew to Rs 65.78 crore for the financial year, posting a 101.1 percent YoY increase from Rs 32.7 crore in the previous financial year. Total revenue grew to Rs 65.88 crore for the financial year, a 101.4 percent YoY increase from Rs 32.7 crore in the previous financial year.

It's worth noting that these revenue numbers don't represent the sales revenues of the company, but rather the revenue generated from providing software technology and related services to the firm's affiliate entity Snap Group Limited.

Vikas SN