App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 10:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Snapping ATF supplies to Air India: IOC says doesn't have cash-surplus

Last week, Indian Oil Corporation, along with Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, had stopped jet fuel supplies to Air India at six airports--Kochi, Pune, Patna, Ranchi, Vizag and Mohali--over payment defaults, which amounted to around Rs 4,500 crore and pending since the past 240 days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian Oil chairman on August 28 defended cutting jet fuel supplies to the flag carrier Air India at six airports over the non-payment saying that the national oil refiner is not a cash-surplus company.

Last week, Indian Oil Corporation, along with Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, had stopped jet fuel supplies to Air India at six airports--Kochi, Pune, Patna, Ranchi, Vizag and Mohali--over payment defaults, which amounted to around Rs 4,500 crore and pending since the past 240 days.

The supplies are yet to be resumed even after a week.

Close

"We ourselves are borrowing around Rs 75,000 crore annually; that means we are a net borrower and not a cash- surplus company. To support credit to Air India, we need to borrow from markets," chairman Sanjiv Singh told reporters.

related news

He said IOC provides 90 days credit to Air India but the dues have been mounting and this must be 240 days now.

"So the total dues to us, including interest, is more than Rs 2,900 crore. Although we don't take any formal bank guarantee from a public sector entity which we do from private airlines, now we are a little worried and cannot continuously support the airline," Singh explained.

He further said, "the decision to stop the fuel supply was not to cause any discomfort to the passengers but was to primarily indicate that IOC cannot continue to give credit indefinitely."

From IOC's point of view, it is a big call as it is a commitment beyond business and that is why it has been supporting the national carrier so far.

"We feel we have given them the right signal, but this was after a lot of follow-up with them. Unfortunately, we are still not seeing any improvement in Air India which is fighting its own problems as well," Singh added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 10:44 pm

tags #Air India #Business

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.