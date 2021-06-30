MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 impact | Snapdeal witnesses 70% growth in home category

The growth has been led predominantly by kitchenware and home improvement category products, according to the company.

Moneycontrol News
June 30, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST

E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal has witnessed a 70 percent growth in the sales of home category on its platform since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year, the company informed.

According to the company’s press release, the growth has been led by kitchenware and home improvement category products, which saw a 50 percent and 100 percent jump in demand respectively in the said period.

“Our customers tell us the home has never been more important. With homes doubling up as their office and workout space, kids' rooms being remodelled to be classrooms, they are comfortable to spend more to make their homes more suitable for the way they are living now,” said a Snapdeal spokesperson.

Home cleaning items too have been popular among Snapdeal customers, the company informed, and they bought automatic mops, microfibre cleaning cloths, upholstery brushes, gloves, disinfectant wipes, and drain unblockers.

The gardening and related category also saw growth with volumes growing 2.5X in the last 15 months, it added.

The bulk of the orders for home products, more than 75 percent, came from non-metro addresses. “This demand for items was not only from metro cities like Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, but more substantially from places like Srinagar, Udaipur, Guwahati, Bhopal, and Mangalore.”

The average order value for these products ranges from Rs 400 to Rs 900.

Last year, Snapdeal has doubled down on adding more home category sellers and manufacturers, with a majority of them coming from popular hubs like Jaipur, Panipat, Ludhiana, Rajkot, Moradabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Chennai.
TAGS: #E-commerce #Snapdeal
first published: Jun 30, 2021 02:17 pm

