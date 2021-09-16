MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch India’s Best Managed Companies 2021, Deloitte’s global marquee programme for private companies on 17th Sept, 12 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Snapdeal rolls out six months additional WFH for new mothers

In addition, Snapdeal also has a host of other benefits for new parents, including two weeks of paternity leave and 12 weeks of adoption leave as part of its ''Parenting Partners Program'', a statement said.

PTI
September 16, 2021 / 06:17 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Value e-commerce company Snapdeal on Thursday said it will offer new mothers the option to work from home for six months, in addition to six months of maternity leave.

In addition, Snapdeal also has a host of other benefits for new parents, including two weeks of paternity leave and 12 weeks of adoption leave as part of its ''Parenting Partners Program'', a statement said.

“We all are acutely aware that childcare is not easy and many times women leave the workforce because they cannot find flexible arrangements to balance home and work," a Snapdeal spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that offices are re-opening everywhere, the company heard from new mothers that while they are looking forward to being back at work, they have apprehensions about putting their infant''s health at risk.

"Taking all these into consideration, we have decided to enable this opportunity for new mothers to be at home with their babies for a longer period of time,” the spokesperson said, adding that offering benefits like these provide the security and balance needed for employees to be able to build long-term careers with the company.

Close

Related stories

Snapdeal has also announced a one-day period leave every month for all its women employees, which will be in addition to the entitled sick/ casual leaves that they are entitled to. It is also conducting a month-long campaign to make the period talk normal and create awareness about the same.

As part of the campaign, male team members got the chance to use a simulator to experience the period cramps that many women experience through the year, the statement said.

Besides, the company has been making efforts to break stigmas and encourage honest conversations on mental health and well-being. Last year, Snapdeal started providing its employees and their family members access to licensed counselors, in addition to meditation and breathwork classes.
PTI
Tags: #new mothers #Snapdeal #work from home
first published: Sep 16, 2021 06:17 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.