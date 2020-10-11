Snapdeal on-boards over 5,000 manufacturer-sellers in 9 months

Adding new sellers will help the e-tailer to ramp up its Diwali sales plans as direct shipment to buyers help manufacturers move stocks faster to customers.
Homegrown marketplace Snapdeal has added over 5,000 manufacturer-sellers on its platform so far this year, most of them in the September quarter, exceeding the target it had set for itself earlier in the year, a top company official has said. Though it began on-boarding new manufacturers directly as sellers from January, majority of the sign-ups have taken place in the September quarter, the official said, thanks to the lockdowns and the resultant shift in consumer behaviour. It can be noted that every online seller/service provider has benefited from the lockdowns.
Adding new sellers will help the e-tailer to ramp up its Diwali sales plans as direct shipment to buyers help manufacturers move stocks faster to customers. The leading value-focused marketplace has over 5 lakh registered sellers and over 70 million visitors every month who can buy from over 213 million listings and its network covers over 26,000 pin codes.
A large chunk of the new manufacturer-sellers are into kitchen gadgets like juicers, food processors, steel & copper utensils, crockery items, bed linen, fashion accessories like watches & wallets and a wide range of apparel including kidswear, sarees and suits and regular use items like T-shirts, track pants among others, according to the company. There are also many manufacturers who offer a range of fitness equipment like tummy trimmers, resistance bands, weights, etc. Most of these manufacturer-sellers are from small towns manufacturing hubs like Meerut, Ludhiana, Tirupur, Jaipur, Panipat, Surat, and Rajkot.