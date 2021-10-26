Snapdeal announces two key appointments ahead of its Rs 3,000 crore IPO

Representative image.

India's e-commerce site Snapdeal has strengthened its board with key appointments ahead of its Rs 3,000 crore IPO.

These include Kaushik Dutta, the Chairman of Zomato, and who is also on the Boards of Policy Bazaar, HCL Infosystems, and New Gen software; and Richa Arora, Managing Director and CEO for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Stewardship Services at ECube Investment Advisors and has also been on the Board of Tata Group's e-commerce venture.

Founded by Kunal Bahl in 2010, Snapdeal hopes the new appointment on the board will enable it to focus on ESG.

"The newly added directors come with a rich background in sustainability, governance, public policy, and business, and will lend their expertise in shaping Snapdeal's ongoing journey that has taken e-commerce beyond just brands and urban consumers to deep into the smaller cities and towns across Bharat," said the company in a statement.

Snapdeal may raise $400 million through IPO: Report

Last year, Snapdeal partnered with regional logistics players in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Punjab as part of its network expansion. It has also expanded its call centre operations beyond the metro cities to smaller cities like Shimla.