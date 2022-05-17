Smytten raises Rs 100 crore led by Fireside and Roots Ventures

L-R - Swagat Sarangi and Siddhartha Nangia, Founders, Smytten

E-commerce enabler Smytten has raised Rs 100 crore in its Series B funding round led by its existing investors Fireside Ventures and Roots Ventures with participation from Sharrp Ventures, Waao Partners, Survam Partners, and Sattva Group Family Office. This is the third investment of an e-commerce enabler within a week of GoKwik raising $35 million and Shopflo raising its seed from Tiger Global and others, signalling the booming of this segment post-pandemic.

Smytten plans to use the fund to build its technology and data solutions with advanced applications of AI & ML to optimise the marketing funnel for D2C brands starting from new product development to consumer acquisition and retention. The startup also plans to focus on hiring in areas like supply chain, marketing, research & insights and invest heavily in creating servicing infrastructure across the country.

Smytten was founded in 2015 by ex-Unilever and Google executives, Siddhartha Nangia and Swagata Sarangi, respectively. So far, the startup has raised more than $20 million in institutional funding. The company primarily focuses on direct-to-consumer brands and its clientele includes Mamaearth, Plum, mCaffeine, WOW Skin, and Maybelline among others.

“Today we have more than 10 million users as our consumer base and have more than 900 Brand Partners who we work with. We are a female dominant platform with over 70% females and 30% male and have a stronger non-metro presence,” said Siddhartha Nangia, Co-founder, of Smytten.

The company is currently clocking an annual recurring revenue of Rs 150 crore and plans to grow it up to Rs 500 crore in the next 12 months. Similar to other brands, Smytten saw an 8-times growth post pandemic during which D2C brands saw a lot of adoption.

“We are launching a new brand a day on our platform and bringing more than 15-20 new products every day to consumers to try,” added Nangia.

Japan Vyas Managing Partner at Roots Ventures said, “Smytten has grown more than 12X by revenue since the time we invested. We have participated in every round of fund raise they had and will continue to back them in the future with even stronger conviction. We are very confident that Smytten is going to be a very large, profitable, and fundamentally strong business in the consumer-tech space globally.”

Over the past few months, a number of D2C brands are seeing flattening growth and experts are anticipating a number of consolidations this year.

Moneycontrol earlier reported that funding in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space has increased to $153.4 million this March quarter from $105 million a year ago, but the number of deals remains flat.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes