Smriti Mandhana emerges fan favorite as Women's T20 World Cup reels garner over a billion views in India

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST

During the ICC Women's T20 World Cup cricket tournament, which took place between February 10 and February 28, over 150,000 Instagram Reels were created in India about the matches.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram on March 6 announced that the popularity of women's cricket in India is on the rise. During the ICC Women's T20 World Cup cricket tournament, which concluded in February 2022, people watched Instagram Reels related to the tournament over a billion times.

Additionally, more than 150,000 reels were created in India about the tournament matches that were held between February 10 and February 28. The tournament attracted over 140 million engagement from viewers.

According to the social networking firm Meta, Smriti Mandhana was one of the most popular players during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup cricket tournament, where she played a crucial role in leading India to the semi-finals. Additionally, India vs Pakistan match, which was held on February 12, was one of the most popular matches on Instagram during the tournament.
"We’re excited that our platforms are the home where people can express themselves and support each other. In context to International Women’s Day, that’s very important because we believe in empowering women – whether you’re a consumer, a creator, a business owner, a sportsperson, or a fan. We’re happy to see an entire nation backing women in a sport traditionally dominated by men, and that we’ve been able to play a small role in it" said Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President, Facebook India (Meta).

It's worth noting that Meta has exclusive digital content rights for ICC's global cricket tournaments in the Indian sub-continent. This includes match recaps and in-play key moments as well as match-related clips and feature content.