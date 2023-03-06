Smriti Mandhana emerges fan favorite as Women's T20 World Cup reels garner over a billion views in India

Meta, the parent company of Instagram on March 6 announced that the popularity of women's cricket in India is on the rise. During the ICC Women's T20 World Cup cricket tournament, which concluded in February 2022, people watched Instagram Reels related to the tournament over a billion times.

Additionally, more than 150,000 reels were created in India about the tournament matches that were held between February 10 and February 28. The tournament attracted over 140 million engagement from viewers.

According to the social networking firm Meta, Smriti Mandhana was one of the most popular players during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup cricket tournament, where she played a crucial role in leading India to the semi-finals. Additionally, India vs Pakistan match, which was held on February 12, was one of the most popular matches on Instagram during the tournament.

"We’re excited that our platforms are the home where people can express themselves and support each other. In context to International Women’s Day, that’s very important because we believe in empowering women – whether you’re a consumer, a creator, a business owner, a sportsperson, or a fan. We’re happy to see an entire nation backing women in a sport traditionally dominated by men, and that we’ve been able to play a small role in it" said Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President, Facebook India (Meta).

It's worth noting that Meta has exclusive digital content rights for ICC's global cricket tournaments in the Indian sub-continent. This includes match recaps and in-play key moments as well as match-related clips and feature content.

Meta stated that a lot of content was posted from the official Instagram accounts of the ICC and the T20 World Cup as well as accounts of cricketers. However, it also sent a squad of content creators including Rida Tharana, Saloni Gaur, and RJ Kisna who collaborated with various teams to create content and shared reels from "a spectator’s lens" for their audience.

Meta has shared that in addition to Smriti Mandhana, other highly talked about players during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup cricket tournament were Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Jemimah Rodrigues.

The company also revealed that India was the most talked about the team during the tournament, followed by Australia, Pakistan, England, and South Africa.

According to the trends shared by Meta, the most talked about cricket matches were India's games against Australia, England, Ireland, and West Indies, with India vs Pakistan match being the most discussed match of the tournament.

The Men's T20 World Cup which was held in October-November 2022, was also one of the top trends on Instagram Reels last year, the company said in December 2022. More than 1 million reels related to the ICC T20 World Cup were created in India, it said.