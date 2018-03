Commercial vehicles maker SML Isuzu today reported 15.7 decline in total sales at 965 units in February.

The company had sold 1,145 units in the same month last year, SML Isuzu said in a regulatory filing.

Sales in the April-February period also saw a decline of 26.7 per cent at 9,599 units.

It had sold 13,090 vehicles in the same period previous fiscal.