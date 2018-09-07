SML Isuzu drives into South India with global model of lorry

Automobile major SML Isuzu Friday entered the South Indian market with a goods transporter of the global series, capitalising on the changing demands of the Indian lorry industry.

General manager of the company Naval Kumar Sharma told reporters here that the model would be made entirely in India, keeping with its Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Make in India'.

"We are using the most advanced robotic techniques. The technology, design and shape are the latest, including the design of the cabin of the lorry," said Sharma.

Also, the company launched 'SML Saarathi', the advancedtelematics solutions, aimed at revolutionising the transport management and on-road service support.

"It (SML Saarathi) is aconnected device which will help the driver and owner througha programme and SOS button. Also, it has a mechanism for the round-the-clock real-time vehicle-tracking system," he said.

The global series model, which is also available in CNG, comes in different models like Samrat HD19, Sartaz, Super, Tipper Supreme, Prestige and Sartaz HG72.