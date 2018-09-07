App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

SML Isuzu drives into South India with global model of lorry

General manager of the company Naval Kumar Sharma told reporters here that the model would be made entirely in India, keeping with its Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Make in India'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Automobile major SML Isuzu Friday entered the South Indian market with a goods transporter of the global series, capitalising on the changing demands of the Indian lorry industry.

General manager of the company Naval Kumar Sharma told reporters here that the model would be made entirely in India, keeping with its Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Make in India'.

"We are using the most advanced robotic techniques. The technology, design and shape are the latest, including the design of the cabin of the lorry," said Sharma.

Also, the company launched 'SML Saarathi', the advancedtelematics solutions, aimed at revolutionising the transport management and on-road service support.

"It (SML Saarathi) is aconnected device which will help the driver and owner througha programme and SOS button. Also, it has a mechanism for the round-the-clock real-time vehicle-tracking system," he said.

The global series model, which is also available in CNG, comes in different models like Samrat HD19, Sartaz, Super, Tipper Supreme, Prestige and Sartaz HG72.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 05:12 pm

tags #Business #India #SML Isuzu

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.