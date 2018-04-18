App
Apr 18, 2018 08:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

SMEV, Taiwanese trade body ink pact for electric vehicles

The Memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two partners provides opportunities to discuss significant matters like governments? EV policies, market trends, technologies, business and investment possibilities available in the EV sector, a release said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) today inked an initial pact with Taiwan External Trade Development Council(TAITRA) for the development of electric vehicles.

The Memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two partners provides opportunities to discuss significant matters like governments? EV policies, market trends, technologies, business and investment possibilities available in the EV sector, a release said today.

The Taipei-headquartered TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost non-profit trade promoting organisation and has some 60 branches worldwide.

The collaboration is aimed at creating a favourable ecosystem for e-mobility between India and Taiwan as well putting joint efforts for the development of EV through the exchange of information and technology.

"Our association with TAITRA will provide essential growth tools to the Indian EV sector and help the manufacturers in addressing the challenges with real solutions. This MoU underlines the commitment of both partners to the government?s vision of 100 per cent electric mobility in India by 2030," SMEV director for corporate affairs Sohinder Gill said on the tie-up.

"As a part of the collaboration, both the parties would be undertaking several market studies on the EV sector to identify key issues and addressing them accordingly. The associations would be taking necessary steps that are feasible for the development of e-vehicles through trade promotion and economic cooperation between the two countries," TAITRA president Walter Yeh said.

