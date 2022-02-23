SMEs should use storytelling for consumer-connect

The power of stories is even more relevant in the social media age for building business.

Authors Levitt and Dubner became best-selling names with their Freakonomics series of books because of the storytelling mode adopted by them for a boring macroeconomic theory. According to them, stories are valuable because a story exerts power beyond the obvious. Stories also appeal to human beings and capture the attention desired by the storyteller.

Although this article is not about macroeconomics or the power of storytelling, let me ask how many of us remember our respective organisation’s values and vision? When your organisation decides to implement a value alignment, how can you best plan it? By printing a brochure? Storytelling is a great mode to make people remember things.

Political parties and media are using this almost every week. Most marketing and sales executives are in the dark as to how to engage in a meaningful dialogue with customers virtually on a regular basis. How can salespeople create a compelling story for sealing more contracts with their B2B customers?

Most SMEs in the B2B arena conduct their business today via phone, zoom and emails. The majority of the salespeople feel inadequate and do not have the right tools to seal a deal in the pandemic-forced virtual environment. The sales process is really different over the phone and via the web than it is face-to-face. This implies that salespeople need to be able to deliver information and great presentations in a virtual environment.

When a sales lady is engaging prospects in-person there’s a lot of movement and she can create a lot of engagements just by who she is and the presence that she creates. The biggest drawback of virtual meetings is the absence of that feeling of chemistry. There are a lot of people who are trained salespeople and have a great in-room presence, but there is little training involving how to engage prospects when they can’t see you as a person even as they are staring at a screen, and how to keep them from multi-tasking while trying to engage them in a discussion. As a result, the sales executive’s messaging and tools must change.

For example, instead of using PowerPoint presentations with slides that change every 2-5 minutes, try using slides that are dynamic. Every statement and main point a salesperson makes should be reflected on the screen. The slide should change every 15-30 seconds in order to keep the customer focused on the screen. Likewise, over the phone, we’re looking at ways to train salespeople to ask the person on the other end to grab a paper and pen, and make them sketch or write things. So, the prospect may be writing down certain numbers and equations or drawing certain pictures with bubbles or boxes so they’re engaged in the conversation, and that requires a new storyline.

Most B2B organisations have a sales training executive who is in charge of getting salespeople skilled to perform better. In addition, marketing typically provides training on specific messaging, as it relates to new products and services. So what has to happen in organisations is that the skill sets you’re training your salespeople on, for the environment they’re selling in, actually has to match with the content that’s being created to equip salespeople to have that conversation. If the content being created is the same traditional PowerPoint slides that don’t work in virtual environments, you’re going to have a misfire.

The other thing to consider is that most virtual conversations are in the early stage of a sale cycle. In the early stage you’re trying to convince somebody they should actually do something different to create a deal, so your deal creation messaging and skills are often different than deal closing messaging. You have to have a plan that encompasses both, deal creation on the virtual side and traditional deal closing on the later stages.

Most SMEs don’t consider the sales function needs to be different for different environments. They just build some tools and figure that a good sales representative will figure out how to use them. These organisations haven’t stepped back and thought about the experience from the customer perspective. Many organisations think of content they’re creating in terms of the written word. Since most B2B content is being created in the form of PowerPoints or white papers, it is not translated for the video mode much required for the current media needs. Being able to say something with conviction and confidence that sounds right to the listener is much different from a message that’s produced for a written format. Stories play a major role here. Success stories or solved problem stories and so on.

Individuals responsible for creating sales tools need to work directly with the sales team to provide content that meets the needs of specific environments. You need to pre-build the tools. For example, if you want to make presentations to look like the sales executive is sketching things, use handwriting fonts and other illustrative techniques. Create PowerPoint presentations that allow the sales executive to simply click to tell the story. The scripting should include clicks and the advancements that are clearly identified. In that way, salespeople will know that the right messages come at the right time; the activity will be engaging and they can feel confident they can focus on the sales message instead of the technology.