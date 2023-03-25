 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SMEs should look at diversity, equity and inclusion more seriously

M Muneer
Mar 25, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

SMEs face critical challenges in DEI, including limited resources, implicit bias, resistance to change, and lack of data

SMEs need to create an inclusive workplace culture where employees feel valued.

Indian SMEs should be concerned about DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) for several reasons. Firstly, promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace can lead to more engagement and productivity. Studies show that employees at inclusive workplaces are more likely to be satisfied, and motivated, which can lead to increased productivity and better business outcomes.

Secondly, DEI can help SMEs attract and retain top talent. In a competitive job market, job seekers are increasingly looking for companies that prioritise diversity and inclusion. By promoting DEI, they can position themselves as attractive employers and differentiate themselves from their competitors.

Thirdly, there is a growing recognition that DEI is not only the right thing to do but also the smart thing to do from a business perspective. A diverse workforce can bring a range of perspectives and experiences to the table, leading to more innovative and creative solutions to business challenges. Additionally, diverse companies are better equipped to understand and serve customer segments.

Fourthly, promoting DEI is a moral imperative as well as a legal requirement in India. The government has introduced various laws and regulations aimed at promoting diversity and preventing discrimination in the workplace. For example, the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 requires employers to create an environment free of sexual harassment and ensure that all employees are aware of their rights.