SMEs should look at diversity, equity and inclusion more seriously

SMEs need to create an inclusive workplace culture where employees feel valued.

Indian SMEs should be concerned about DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) for several reasons. Firstly, promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace can lead to more engagement and productivity. Studies show that employees at inclusive workplaces are more likely to be satisfied, and motivated, which can lead to increased productivity and better business outcomes.

Secondly, DEI can help SMEs attract and retain top talent. In a competitive job market, job seekers are increasingly looking for companies that prioritise diversity and inclusion. By promoting DEI, they can position themselves as attractive employers and differentiate themselves from their competitors.

Thirdly, there is a growing recognition that DEI is not only the right thing to do but also the smart thing to do from a business perspective. A diverse workforce can bring a range of perspectives and experiences to the table, leading to more innovative and creative solutions to business challenges. Additionally, diverse companies are better equipped to understand and serve customer segments.

Fourthly, promoting DEI is a moral imperative as well as a legal requirement in India. The government has introduced various laws and regulations aimed at promoting diversity and preventing discrimination in the workplace. For example, the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 requires employers to create an environment free of sexual harassment and ensure that all employees are aware of their rights.

Data on the current DEI status amongst SMEs is sparse, but experts offer some insights. While India is very diverse, the SMEs have not been up to that level as yet. There are many challenges to creating a truly inclusive and equitable workplace.

One of the main challenges is the under-representation of women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and people with disabilities. A Deloitte report says women represent less than 20 percent of the Indian workforce. Another challenge is the prevalence of unconscious bias and discrimination in hiring and promotion practices. Studies have shown that candidates with "western" names are more likely to be called for an interview than those with "Indian" names for admin roles. Additionally, discrimination based on caste, religion, and language can limit opportunities for certain groups.

SMEs in India may also lack the resources and infrastructure to implement effective DEI programmes. For example, many SMEs do not have dedicated HR personnel or formal policies for addressing discrimination and harassment. Many SMEs face resistance to change, especially from employees who are comfortable with the status quo. This can make it challenging to implement new policies and practices that promote DEI.

SMEs may also lack the data and metrics needed to track their progress in achieving DEI goals. Without this information, it can be challenging to identify areas for improvement and measure the impact of DEI initiatives.

Despite these challenges, there are some positive developments in the DEI landscape in India. There is growing awareness of the importance of DEI, and many companies, including SMEs, are taking steps to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

Those SMEs still struggling to crack the DEI code must overcome some of the challenges listed above. Here are some suggestions to address these challenges:

Invest in DEI: SMEs need to allocate resources and budget to DEI initiatives such as training programmes, employee resource groups, and diversity recruitment efforts.

Foster an inclusive culture: SMEs need to create an inclusive workplace culture where employees feel valued and included. This includes encouraging open communication, setting clear expectations, and promoting collaboration. In addition, the owners must walk the talk to visibly portray this culture.

Address bias: SME leaders need to address implicit bias in their hiring, promotion, and compensation practices. This can be done through training, accountability measures, and transparency in decision-making processes. In addition, use as much “blind” selection processes as possible where women or caste-related issues are visible in CVs.

Promote diversity: SME owners need to actively promote diversity by recruiting from a wide pool of candidates, offering mentorship opportunities, and creating an environment where different perspectives are valued and showcased.

Track progress: The leadership team needs to collect and analyse data to track their progress in achieving DEI goals. This includes measuring employee engagement, turnover rates, and diversity metrics. Insist on getting exit interviews done and collect data that can be most useful in this connection.

In a nutshell, SMEs face critical challenges in DEI, including limited resources, implicit bias, resistance to change, and lack of data. However, by investing in DEI, fostering an inclusive culture, addressing bias, promoting diversity, and tracking progress, SMEs can create a more diverse and inclusive workplace that benefits both employees and the business.