SMEs should focus on 'customer-driven' training

Those businesses that achieve success do so because of their ability to launch new or differentiated products and services, which offer some value to their customers. New products and services managers at big companies universally cite end-user research as a critical new product success factor. Yet, very few even among them follow their own advice when developing internal new product management training programmes.



What are the internally perceived strengths and weaknesses of the current new product process, approach and organisation?



What internal barriers affect new product success and effectiveness?



Who, if anyone, would benefit from training?



What perceived and real training needs exist?



How can new products training best bridge the differences, if any, between perceived and real training needs?



What format is most appropriate for new product training (for example, on or off site, number of days, level and type of interaction)?



As a result, most new product training programmes miss the mark and fail to reap their desired end results of faster cycle times and increased new product effectiveness. When developing training programmes for internal new product participants, companies should use a 'customer-driven' approach to identify training needs and use this input to craft tailored new product development course modules. Research should aim to answer the following questions:

To collect this information, you can conduct individual interviews (focus groups if you have a large team to be trained), attend new product team meetings, and review relevant internal information including team meeting notes and new product process/performance documents.

In addition to securing customer perceptions of training requirements, test-marketing the resulting programme with a pilot group of new product participants can help gauge effectiveness and fine-tune the programme before full-scale roll-out.



Team leader barriers : Sub-optimal communications, unrealistic expectations, and new people with very little training/experience.

Team barriers : Inconsistent understanding of the new product development process, inconsistency among projects – no two projects conducted the same way, inadequate team motivation, and unclear expectations.

Inter-departmental barriers : Insufficient resources, poor new-products portfolio, and inter-departmental conflicts.



It is normally believed that only team leaders need training. This is absolutely incorrect. New product development barriers cannot be overcome with team leader training alone. Broadly, there are three types of barriers:

Within teams and across departments, communications and expectations need fortifying. One way to do this would be to train team leaders on project management and motivation skills. Another way is to help jump-start a team with a two-day kick-off meeting with every “new” new-product development team.

The training objectives must be decided at the very beginning. It could be developing a team mission and team success criteria; establishing a common language among team members along with team norms, values and “ground rules”; building a team work mentality; increasing each team member’s (along with the team leader’s) ability to manage and motivate team members; clarifying the roles and responsibilities of each team member; and providing actionable and practical guidelines for managing new product development.

To identify workshop expectations and gain a better understanding of each participant’s frame of reference, all participants must be surveyed before the session to learn their experience in new product development. You should ask them what they believe their roles are for the team and what they want to accomplish in the team workshop. Then use this input to fine-tune the workshop materials, but more importantly, to build ownership. Post-session reviews must be done to further decide on additional training sessions.

Such training sessions help the team members solidify their sense of commitment and belonging to the team, instead of their respective departments. From the management’s perspective, team identity and cohesiveness are expected to reduce cycle time by pre-empting inter-departmental barriers and conflicts – the original goal of such training.

As obvious as it sounds, few SMEs and very few large companies follow a 'customer-driven' process for developing and conducting internal training sessions. Yet, giving participants what they want is a great starting point for ensuring your new product training investments bear fruit.