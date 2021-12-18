SMEs need both 'pull' and 'push' to have a healthy pipeline of leads

Networking always has produced good leads, and social networks are basically networking moved online.

The lifeline of any B2B business is a healthy pipeline. Regularly generating leads will bring forth a healthy pipeline. The big question is, which is better: Pull or Push?

Pull marketing is something that makes prospects contacting marketers for certain needs they have for the services or products. Push marketing requires marketers to reach out to prospects proactively. Marketers typically use direct mailers, advertisements, email campaigns or telemarketing for this.

The question of which marketing (pull or push) generates the best leads cannot really be answered just like that. If I say the winner is "pull," does that mean every type of pull communication produces better leads than every type of push communication? That is not the case. A better way to approach the question is to examine each pull and push marketing channels and evaluate the quality of leads produced by each campaign.

There is a crude way of comparing results. Draw a table with the list of major marketing campaigns and indicate which in your opinion is pull vs. push and rate them on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 = low, 5 = high) for quality of leads and ROI. “Quality of leads” measures whether the campaign attracts prospects you desire or have a need for your product or service, and are predisposed to buying from you instead of your competitors. ROI measures whether the leads turn into orders, generating revenues far greater than the resources spent to obtain them. Mainly you should consider the following: Organic lead generation, social networking, direct mail, email, and PR.

The biggest issue in lead generation today is traffic coming from organic search. Many experts wrongly claim that organic search leads are the best leads. According to them, potential customers would not search your keyword unless they were researching products for purchases. So, according to them, organic search brings you hot leads. The quality of these leads depends, however, on the keywords being searched. Searches performed on broad keyword terms (e.g., "seminars") attract visitors who are in the early stages of product research and therefore not hot leads. When a search is performed on highly specific keywords (e.g., "employee retention seminars in Delhi"), the prospect is most likely further along in the research process and closer to making a “buy” decision. Conversely, the best leads for service businesses originate from word of mouth mostly, and via calls and emails.

As regards social networking, you may want to give a rating of 4 for lead quality. Networking always has produced good leads, and social networks are basically networking moved online. Most B2B marketers have failed in measuring the social media ROI. What experts say is that the ROI from social media has to be rated at 5 as the networking is virtually free of cost. What they do not understand is that there is a cost on time invested and people deployed. In fact, experienced social media users spend three to five hours per day using it, which means an investment of up to half their work time.

The third marketing route, the direct mail, has long been considered the "workhorse" of B2B lead generation. In the past you would have given it a rating of 2 or 3 for lead quality because of the proliferation of junk mails. However, print mails are rare now and the amount of postal mails you get has trickled down to very few. So I would say the current rating should be 4 or 5.

Prospects who have urgent needs will respond quickly to email or phone calls. If the need is not urgent, they will take their own time to write back or fill the coupons sent in the direct mailer. ROI of direct mail-generated leads is a 4, because the leads you do close often make significant purchases over the medium term. As a thumb rule, conversion rate of direct mail leads is about 30 percent to the next level of buying cycle. This could be about meeting up your representative or about asking for prices. Direct mail that works usually generates a positive and significant ROI, producing revenues many times greater than the campaign cost.

The next mode, e-mail, will get probably a score of 2 or 3 for lead quality. With emails, one can target the right customer profile just like direct mail but the element of distrust for emails and the chance for junking mails are high. So a single e-mail isn't going to move prospects very far forward in the buying cycle. However, the ROI from e-mail can be rated a high at 5. That is because e-mail marketing is so cheap, even a few orders can bring in a high ROI. Even if you buy email list, your costs are not high to reach out to potential customers.

Finally, what companies like Infosys depended on completely for building their business: Public Relations. It is recommended to give an ROI rating of 5 because the cost is so minimal that any business generated usually pays for the PR campaign many times over. Lead quality of PR is a 4, because people believe and trust editorial content more than advertising.

As you see now, the better route to lead generation is subjective. There is no easy answer. In the debate of pull vs. push marketing, you simply cannot make a ruling as to which is better. While evaluating the lead quality and ROI of each marketing channel, note that it varies from industry to industry and company to company. What is important is to have a healthy mix of both and keep track of what worked and what did not so you can improve the mix.