SMEs must use content marketing for building brands

As an SME, when you introduce a product or service you will decide on a brand name even in a B2B sector and most of you would have decided on a USP (unique selling proposition) to differentiate it from others. Can you sustain this differentiation over a period of time and how much can you keep on saying you are different?

Here is an analogy. Consider two persons at a party. Person A is the one we all try to avoid – the one who blusters his way around the room, metaphorically thumping his chest and telling the world how awesome he is. On the other hand, there’s Person B, who we’re all drawn to – A sparkler who is witty, intuitive, great storyteller of relevant experiences. One who listens more than he speaks, drawing you into the conversation.

The question is, “Is your brand like Person A or Person B?” Where would you like your brand to be? The answer is obvious, no? It is critical in today’s world to have a consistent story well told and make consumers belong to that scenario, using relevant information, ideas and entertainment that would offer value.

A brand needs to consistently engage with customers in order to stay relevant and impactful in the long run. Agreed, one cannot be an Apple always, consistently refresh itself every year or so, and managing to create talking points around their core proposition of technology that enables joy at work and at play. Most of your brands are not an Amul too with its unique “meme” campaigns.

Why do most SMEs and many big enterprises neglect content creation that would turn their brands into a person who consumers would actively seek out? Why do they struggle to have a conversation with the brand audience? Is it about the effort or detailing needed? Probably yes since most of them are unwilling to commit resources, including time. It’s not considered important. It’s mostly delegated to relatively junior employees who don’t really invest too much effort – let alone see the big picture.

Is it about the talent and hence the budgets – specifically the lack of it? Is it about the inability to think of fresh ideas that can trigger a conversation? Do content creators sit down and brainstorm over a content calendar?

Let us debate the execution. While reels are cool and can possibly trendy, they’re fleeting. What about the hard effort that’s required for a longer-lasting and impactful social media post with visual support, which could be a video, a gif or even an image? It’s obvious then that building a brand today is really hard work. It needn’t be that hard as one might think, though. With some smart thinking and honest hard work that’s mindful and on point, great content can create meaningful conversations with stakeholders – and help build a great brand. Here are some relevant examples that will resonate well: Domain Specialist + Personal Brand: This may appear relatively simple because a wellness specialist or an 'Angel Philosopher' always seems to have a lot to say and they say it brilliantly enough to defy all the social media algorithms with their organic content, its reach and engagement. However, most of us can only speculate about the hours and weeks – and possibly years – it may have taken for them to arrive at that point where they can share their wisdom with the world. And how they possibly need to keep thinking, innovating and growing in order to stay fresh and relevant. Diet Sabya: A relatively recent (not new) phenomenon with their edgy, witty, sometimes below-the-belt takes on the business of fashion and lifestyle. Built exclusively on Instagram stories and consumer DMs, the anonymous fashion police at Diet Sabya have cracked themes like the Fat Tax and Desi Diaspora Fashion Debacle that have gone viral. One never knows what’s coming up next and that’s what keeps even the most non-fashion folks hooked good and proper to their content. They are trend-spotters, trend-shapers, ringside-view providers, two-way conversationalists, etc. They allow audience to play Peeping Toms into the world of high fashion. Paro GoodEarth: Less visible than its parent GoodEarth India, Brand Paro is rooted in the philosophy and spirituality of the Vedas. And how does it express itself to its highly niche audience? It relies on its own rich media content that occasionally weaves in products showcased in gorgeous settings, dips into lifestyle-based stories around the seasons, music, wellness, mindfulness and more. Each piece of content is crafted with loving attention and impeccable production values. It’s almost like an insightful lifestyle and wellness e-zine being created to engage its users – enabling them on a path of self-discovery, which seems to be the brand promise. Zerodha: Seeking to increase capital market participation in India while engaging with 3.5 million active users can’t be easy. But the folks at Zerodha seem to have cracked the formula with a mix of topical, educational and thought-leading content. They’ve also figured out how to reach a larger audience with the use of regional languages. The use of long-form content in the form of structured blog posts in the form of subject clusters is believed to have enabled organic traffic growth and engagement on their portal. Clearly, it’s not only a great content marketing strategy but also an equally consistent content creation effort that will be essential to building and sustaining a great brand message.

M Muneer is the managing director of CustomerLab Solutions, a consulting firm. Riitu Chugh is a brand planner and content and marketing strategist.

READ MORE