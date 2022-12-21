 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SMEs must use content marketing for building brands

M Muneer & Riitu Chugh
Dec 21, 2022 / 06:04 AM IST

With some smart thinking and honest hard work that’s mindful and on point, great content can create meaningful conversations with stakeholders

As an SME, when you introduce a product or service you will decide on a brand name even in a B2B sector and most of you would have decided on a USP (unique selling proposition) to differentiate it from others. Can you sustain this differentiation over a period of time and how much can you keep on saying you are different?

Here is an analogy. Consider two persons at a party. Person A is the one we all try to avoid – the one who blusters his way around the room, metaphorically thumping his chest and telling the world how awesome he is. On the other hand, there’s Person B, who we’re all drawn to – A sparkler who is witty, intuitive, great storyteller of relevant experiences. One who listens more than he speaks, drawing you into the conversation.

The question is, “Is your brand like Person A or Person B?” Where would you like your brand to be? The answer is obvious, no? It is critical in today’s world to have a consistent story well told and make consumers belong to that scenario, using relevant information, ideas and entertainment that would offer value.

A brand needs to consistently engage with customers in order to stay relevant and impactful in the long run. Agreed, one cannot be an Apple always, consistently refresh itself every year or so, and managing to create talking points around their core proposition of technology that enables joy at work and at play. Most of your brands are not an Amul too with its unique “meme” campaigns.

Why do most SMEs and many big enterprises neglect content creation that would turn their brands into a person who consumers would actively seek out? Why do they struggle to have a conversation with the brand audience? Is it about the effort or detailing needed? Probably yes since most of them are unwilling to commit resources, including time. It’s not considered important. It’s mostly delegated to relatively junior employees who don’t really invest too much effort – let alone see the big picture.

Is it about the talent and hence the budgets – specifically the lack of it? Is it about the inability to think of fresh ideas that can trigger a conversation? Do content creators sit down and brainstorm over a content calendar?