SMEs must take note of shift in power of employees

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, there has been a significant shift in work culture and employee empowerment globally. More so in India where such changes were unimaginable a year before. The traditional top-down management approach has given way to a more inclusive and collaborative work environment. This change has been driven by a combination of technology shifts, labour market changes, and the growing importance of employee well-being. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will have to be cognizant of this fact while planning to recruit new employees and modifying HR policies.

One of the key drivers of this change is the growing use of technology, which has made it easier for employees to work remotely, collaborate with colleagues in different locations, and access information from anywhere. This has led to a more flexible work culture, especially with many companies offering more remote work options, flexible schedules, and work-life balance benefits to attract and retain talent.

The labour market has become more competitive, with employees demanding more in terms of pay, benefits, and job autonomy. SMEs will have to respond to this by offering more attractive packages that prioritise well-being and job satisfaction.

Recent research by Deloitte shows that enterprises that prioritise employee empowerment are more likely to have higher levels of employee engagement, better productivity, and higher profitability. This has prompted many companies to lend greater focus on employee well-being and empowerment. Can SMEs ignore this?

According to the 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) report, the most significant factors driving change in work culture are the following: Flexible work arrangements: With the rise of remote work, flexible schedules, and alternative work arrangements, companies are able to offer more flexibility to employees, allowing them to have better work-life balance. Related stories Aditya Birla Group company buys Mumbai bungalow for Rs 220 crore

Reliance withdraws planned merger of new energy business with itself

Zilingo co-founder Ankiti Bose files $100-mn defamation suit against investor Mahesh Murthy: Reports Increased employee engagement: More companies are focusing on employee engagement, recognising the importance of creating a positive work environment, and building strong relationships with employees. More collaboration and teamwork: With the rise of technology, companies are able to facilitate collaboration and teamwork even with hybrid models. Greater focus on well-being: Companies are putting employee well-being on top by offering wellness programmes, mental health resources, and other benefits to help them stay healthy and happy. This was particularly important during the pandemic, which has highlighted the importance of mental health. Emphasis on diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI): The DEI-focussed work environments have led to creating equal opportunities for all employees. The great workplace shift The shift in work culture has also led to changes in leadership styles, with a greater emphasis on collaboration, inclusivity, and servant leadership. According to a recent study by Harvard Business Review (HBR), companies with servant leaders had higher levels of employee engagement, better job satisfaction, and higher levels of productivity. The workplace shift Servant leadership is focussed on serving the needs of employees rather than just the needs of the organisation. This includes listening to employee feedback, empowering employees to make decisions, and supporting their growth and development. This style of leadership has been shown to be particularly effective in promoting empowerment and creating a positive work culture. The shift towards giving employees more power and control over their work is not just a trend ― it is also good for business. Research has shown that empowered employees are more productive, more engaged, and more likely to stay with their current employer. Additionally, it builds trust, collaboration, and innovation. A Gallup study found that companies with highly engaged employees outperformed their peers by 147 percent in earnings per share (EPS). Similarly, an HBR study found that companies that gave employees more job control experienced 21 percent increase in profitability. However, empowerment requires more than just offering flexible schedules or remote work options. It requires a fundamental shift in the way organisations approach work itself ― start focusing on trust, transparency, and collaboration, as well as be willing to experiment and learn from failure. Striking the balance Despite the many benefits of the shift, there are some challenges that need to be addressed. One of the biggest is the need to balance employee autonomy with the need for organisational control. While giving employees more power can lead to greater engagement and innovation, it can also lead to confusion and conflict if there are no clear guidelines or structures in place. Another challenge is the need to give all employees equal access to power and autonomy. While some employees may be naturally more assertive and confident than others, it is important to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to contribute their ideas. The shift towards more employee empowerment is a positive trend that is likely to continue in the coming years. As technology continues to advance and attitudes towards job autonomy changes, this can be made sustainable. SMEs will have to gear up with changes in internal policies that would empower employees and address the current shifts in culture across larger companies in order to stay competitive and grow.

M Muneer is the managing director of CustomerLab Solutions, a consulting firm.