SMEs must take note of shift in power of employees

M Muneer
Apr 22, 2023 / 06:19 AM IST

The shift towards greater employee empowerment is a positive trend, which is likely to continue for the foreseeable future. At SMEs, internal policies will need to be tweaked to empower employees and address the current shifts in culture across larger companies in order to stay competitive and grow.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed work and there has been a shift towards employee empowerment.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, there has been a significant shift in work culture and employee empowerment globally. More so in India where such changes were unimaginable a year before. The traditional top-down management approach has given way to a more inclusive and collaborative work environment. This change has been driven by a combination of technology shifts, labour market changes, and the growing importance of employee well-being. Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will have to be cognizant of this fact while planning to recruit new employees and modifying HR policies.

One of the key drivers of this change is the growing use of technology, which has made it easier for employees to work remotely, collaborate with colleagues in different locations, and access information from anywhere. This has led to a more flexible work culture, especially with many companies offering more remote work options, flexible schedules, and work-life balance benefits to attract and retain talent.

The labour market has become more competitive, with employees demanding more in terms of pay, benefits, and job autonomy. SMEs will have to respond to this by offering more attractive packages that prioritise well-being and job satisfaction.

Recent research by Deloitte shows that enterprises that prioritise employee empowerment are more likely to have higher levels of employee engagement, better productivity, and higher profitability. This has prompted many companies to lend greater focus on employee well-being and empowerment. Can SMEs ignore this?