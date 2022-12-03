 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

SMEs must redesign workplaces with employees at the centre

M Muneer
Dec 03, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Don’t micromanage—toxic managers are bad for productivity. Remote work is for real, learn to live with it. Covid has changed work and employers, too, should reboot, read on to know the dos and don’ts of the new workplace

A stressed workforce is bad for business and growth, research has found. (Image: Unsplash)

In the last couple of years following the coronavirus outbreak, several studies on workplace dynamics show that businesses focused on work processes and office designs are not good for productivity or employees’  wellbeing.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have an opportunity to take the lead by having an employee-centric approach to designing work and workplaces, as such changes are easier for them to carry out than their bigger counterparts.

Not only will this improve the brand but also the quality of life of employees. Toxic management, including micro-management, is harming employee morale and adding to the stress, even in SMEs. This has taken a toll on productivity and retention.

Research says such workplaces can reduce performance by 34 percent and employees are 55 percent likely to leave their current jobs.

If you want to drive sustainable growth and loyalty, build an employee-centric organisation that would lead to transparent communication and open feedback, trust, psychological safety, creativity and innovation.

Enabling a positive employee experience is something progressive SMEs desire but falls far short. As much as 87 percent of human resources managers favour empathetic management in the current crisis but haven’t done much to make it happen.