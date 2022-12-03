SMEs must redesign workplaces with employees at the centre

A stressed workforce is bad for business and growth, research has found. (Image: Unsplash)

In the last couple of years following the coronavirus outbreak, several studies on workplace dynamics show that businesses focused on work processes and office designs are not good for productivity or employees’ wellbeing.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have an opportunity to take the lead by having an employee-centric approach to designing work and workplaces, as such changes are easier for them to carry out than their bigger counterparts.

Not only will this improve the brand but also the quality of life of employees. Toxic management, including micro-management, is harming employee morale and adding to the stress, even in SMEs. This has taken a toll on productivity and retention.

Research says such workplaces can reduce performance by 34 percent and employees are 55 percent likely to leave their current jobs.

If you want to drive sustainable growth and loyalty, build an employee-centric organisation that would lead to transparent communication and open feedback, trust, psychological safety, creativity and innovation.

Enabling a positive employee experience is something progressive SMEs desire but falls far short. As much as 87 percent of human resources managers favour empathetic management in the current crisis but haven’t done much to make it happen.

A Gartner research says, while 68 percent of HR heads agree that many managers are overwhelmed by their responsibilities in the hybrid mode, only 14 percent of organisations have redesigned the roles or reduced the responsibilities of these managers.

Empathetic management can be implemented in SMEs easier than in bigger companies. Work and workspaces should be designed with the employees at the centre. Follow some of these steps to start this journey:

1 Decide on an overarching theme that has employee wellbeing at its apex. Deliberate on the physical, emotional, mental and financial wellbeing of your employees. Search for the most critical issues for wellbeingg and address those first.

Employees who are well taken care of at work will lead happier lives outside of work as well. Allow people to work from anywhere and show trust in them to achieve the company's objectives. Do not be like the IT companies, asking people to come to small cubicles every alternate day instead of consecutive three days. Let your employees enjoy by deciding when and where to work as a team in physical form.

2 Just as you provide customer experiences, create great employee experience. Start looking at employees as customers and build employee engagement programmes.

Redesigning jobs might be tough but plan this in all earnestness. Designing healthier workplaces is easier in physical format but ask for employee inputs on what they need. Shed the “we do things like this only here” attitude.

Redesign processes since what must have worked, so far, probably should have an expiry date in the new work design. Apply design thinking by defining the problem statement itself and invest in tech tools such as AR/VR glasses for meetings and training in metaverse, productivity booster software, and artificial intelligence to boost employee experience. Become employee-centric in the digital workspace too.

3 Facilitate growth opportunities. The new workforce seeks career growth opportunities and job control without someone breathing down their necks. They want to get skilled for growth. Learning new skills gives employees a sense of accomplishment and motivates them to do more.

Align training, and needs for the company goals with the employee interests and provide mentoring and even external engagements. Creating an environment of continuous learning is good for engaging employees, which in turn, leads to better retention.

4 Re-assess and redesign the compensation and rewards programme to suit the varied and changing needs of the employees. This could be creatively done to save on taxation and could be innovative to be almost at par with larger companies. Instead of merely matching the compensation with the competitors, ask employees to choose from a bouquet of benefits.

Link incentives to strategic objectives, with weightage on empathetic management aspects. Instead of dumping more work that is not part of their KPIs, create transparent and objective metrics for both virtual and hybrid work modes.

5 Create psychological safety for employees. Focus on the feedback systems to make them more actionable. Both exit interviews and online interventions of current employees must be sought with the intent to learn and use the findings in redesigning the elements of wellbeing.

Measure the current employee experiences, and see what new initiatives should be taken. Psychological safety is critical to open feedback. Instead of dissuading and humiliating victims, as often happens in sexual harassment cases, SME leaders should stand with the victim.

Diversity, equity and inclusive policies should be strictly implemented and not used as a slogan for PR. People at every level should be trained to respect each other and to keep discussions confidential for others to open up fearlessly. Provide for whistleblowing internally and make leaders accessible for venting mentally crushing anguish.