SMEs must re-visit strategy for digital play

As someone said India has more mobile phones than toothbrushes. It is probably the fastest-growing mobile market in the world, with some people carrying as many as three phones on them.

As the world shifts to small hand-held devices for its information fix, are small and medium enterprises (SMEs) re-assessing their strategy to stay relevant? A plan that doesn’t involve a handheld device module will not work anymore.

SMEs must modify their email marketing and websites for mobile phones and other hand-held devices. It is not difficult to modify emails for mobiles but making them simple and relevant can take some doing.

To grab buyers’ attention, the email has to be short, crisp and simple. The attention span is getting shorter in the digital era and you should be able to communicate quickly but creatively.

Here are some practices from the digital playfield to hit the ball out of the park:

1 Know your platform well

Most developers use Flash for embedding videos and images in email but devices not supporting it will fail to open your mail properly. HTML5 is the norm now.

You need to know the devices your prospects normally use to read emails to optimise your marketing plans.

Try to use the email text for the information that is most critical and this could be in HTML with graphics that are “light”.

There is a better chance to get to a wide user base with one design. If your designer is linking the mail to your website, make sure that your site is optimised for mobile devices.

You should also have a simple layout—avoid multiple sections and data tabulations. Make sure the email is below 560 pixels wide to suit most hand-held devices. Keep images to fewer than 72 dots per inch (DPI) to enable faster loading.

The common wisdom is to have a “media query,” a code line embedded in the design that enables the recognition of the recipient's device, and accordingly, alters the email structure to suit the screen.

2 Creative subject line

Once the content is done right, the success of an email campaign depends on the open and seen stats. The key to getting this done via marketing is by creatively using the right words in the subject line.

Think of offering something of strong value or importance to the prospects–if you can use different subject lines for different segments it will be even better.

Don’t use more than five or seven words in the subject line to avoid the message getting truncated on the device.

Spend about 15 minutes or more on getting the subject line right—thinking about the punch line that will draw readers’ attention. Tease, don’t tell all.

Use sub-heads but make sure the text is not longer than four lines—like the summary boxes that accompany important stories in a newspaper or some websites too.

Don’t forget to include contact details.

3 Provide a call to action

Ask your designer to include a call for action in the emailer designed for handheld devices. It should be placed near the top end of the HTML mailer, whether it is about downloading a white paper, seeking survey participation, or watching a video.

On a smaller screen, scrolling down is time-consuming and not many will be keen to search for the call to action. Any forms that you want the prospects to fill out should be kept to a maximum of four.

4 Keep it simple

Mailers that open fast, and arrange content for easy scanning and understanding normally get more readers. Most of us prefer information in bite sizes for us to decide if it is of interest to us.

A clean and clear layout is important. Ensure that your text is smaller than a 12-point size. iOS will automatically adjust the size.

To avoid undesirable changes in the layout, increase your text size to between 14 and 20 points. Avoid cluttering the message with heavy-duty words and jargon. For better readability, be mindful of colours you are using.

5 It better be on ‘fingertips’

Reader’s finger functions as a mouse on a mobile phone. Any links on the mailer should be easy to highlight and the scroll function should be large enough to navigate at the tip of a finger.

Apple developers say the comfortable minimum size of the tap-on interface element is 44 by 44 points. Design buttons to ensure easy use by the recipients.

6 Be mindful of the time of delivery

At what time should you fire your emails? Experts say the time of the delivery is a critical determinant. Phone email views spike before and after normal business hours, while browsers and desktops rule during work hours.

Remember, it doesn’t stop at email delivery. What about when the prospect clicks on your links and reaches the website? Is the website handheld device friendly? You will have to plan for that as well.